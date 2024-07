Rail route changed due to landslide near Yedakumeri

The train service between Bengaluru-Mangaluru has been cancelled due to landslide between Yedakumeri and Kadagaravalli, in Hassan district. Besides, a few more trains have been diverted.

Karwar-SMVT Bengaluru Special Express (train no. 06568) was cancelled on July 26.

Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Special Express (train no. 07378) train, was diverted via Subramanya Road, Padeel, Suratkal, Karwar, Madgaon to Hubballi, on Friday.