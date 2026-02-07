<p>Belagavi: Union Minister of State for Railways and Water Resources <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a> said that many of the railway projects in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>have remained pending and not taken off due to non cooperation of the state government and it has also withdrawn in-principal approval given for couple of projects. Centre has been giving environmental clearances for water resources projects across the country in phased manner, but state has not been pursuing for clearance for Mahadayi project. </p><p>Somanna told reporters here on Saturday that many of the railway projects in the state were pending since decades and their costs have escalated. "After assuming office, I have been making efforts to get the lands required for the projects acquired. Congress should not resort to politics when it comes to implementing developmental projects. States in the north east and Jharkhand have shown that they will do create hurdles for developmental projects and our state needs to take a cue from it," he said. </p>.Victory of Rani Chennamma in Anglo-Kittur war to be celebrated from 2027: V Somanna .<p>Lands for the Belagavi to Dharwad direct railway line have been acquired upto Mummigatti in Dharwad, but 55 acres acquisition has been pending. Dharwad Deputy Commissioner has not been getting the lands acquired and appears to be under pressure despite meetings. </p><p>Some of the pending projects were Belagvi-Dharwad, Shivamogga-Harihar-Ranebennur, Whitefied-Kolar, Bengaluru-Kolar, and Hasan-Belur. </p><p>"If the state government does not join hands, we cannot complete railway projects," he stated. </p>.<p>Sommanna said that many of forest and environmental laws have been amended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre for giving clearance for drinking water resources projects. Clearance has been given for different projects in phased manner, but Mahadayi project has been pending as state government has not been pursuing it with the Centre. </p><p>"Ministers from the state come to New Delhi, meet us, but the issue of Mahadayi project was not pursued by them," he said. </p><p>To a query on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing the Centre for the increase in fares of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, he said, "Siddaramaiah was in office for the second term, but was king of lies and accuses Centre for every thing. Namma Metro was state government project and took off during the tenure of then Chief Minister J H Patel. It's state project and Centre cannot be blamed for it."</p>