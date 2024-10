Railways to run Deepavali special train between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi

The SWR said the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day via Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir and Shahabad stations.