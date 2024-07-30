Rain alerts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks DCs to take precautions

New Delhi: With several parts of the state receiving heavy rains and land sides reported in Coastal and Malnad regions, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday instructed all Deputy Commissioners to be on alert and take all precautionary measures to avoid disaster.
Asking the officials to constantly monitor the inflows and water level in all reservoirs, he also directed them to shift people residing in low lying areas in flood-hit regions.
The directions have been issued to set up a 24X7 control room in all districts. All senior officials told not to leave their headquarters, a statement from the CM Office said.
Instructions were given to supply heavy earth movers to Kerala to help rescue operations in Wayanad.
Road blocked
As a precautionary measure, Bengaluru-Wayanad via Gundlupet national highway 766 has been closed. However, vehicle owners were allowed to use the alternative road Gundlupet-Bandipur-Gudalur.
Mysuru district made all arrangements to receive injured from Wayanad at K R Hospital, Mysuru and HD Kote. Besides, bus and other transport arrangements have been made to bring patients from Wayanad to Mysuru. Separately, Mysuru district has also set up a helpline: 0821-24223800, the statement said.
Published 30 July 2024, 17:19 IST