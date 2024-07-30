Rain alerts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks DCs to take precautions

The directions have been issued to set up a 24X7 control room in all districts. All senior officials told not to leave their headquarters, a statement from the CM Office said.

Instructions were given to supply heavy earth movers to Kerala to help rescue operations in Wayanad.

Road blocked

As a precautionary measure, Bengaluru-Wayanad via Gundlupet national highway 766 has been closed. However, vehicle owners were allowed to use the alternative road Gundlupet-Bandipur-Gudalur.

Mysuru district made all arrangements to receive injured from Wayanad at K R Hospital, Mysuru and HD Kote. Besides, bus and other transport arrangements have been made to bring patients from Wayanad to Mysuru. Separately, Mysuru district has also set up a helpline: 0821-24223800, the statement said.