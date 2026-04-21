<p>Kalaburagi: Sunday night showers brought huge respite from sweltering heat in some districts of North <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> which were recording maximum temperature of over 40 degree Celisus.</p>.<p>Data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) showed that maximum temperature in Belagavi, Bidar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagar and Yadgir in North Karnataka dropped to 40 degrees Celsius on Monday – some of these districts recorded maximum temperatures in excess of 44 degrees last week.</p>.India’s climate reality: Unequal heat exposes deep social divide.<p>Rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed these districts for 30 to 45 minutes on Sunday night. Jindaram Hede (26), along with some of the bulls and buffaloes he was tending, were struck by lightning in Kohinur village in Basavakalyan in Bidar district.</p>.<p>The KSNDMC has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in isolated areas in interior and coastal Karnataka between April 20 and 24.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are likely to continue in the coastal districts over the next five days, although there is a chance of light rain in parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.</p>.<p>The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in North and South Interior Karnataka in the next seven days.</p>