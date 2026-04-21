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Rain brings respite from sweltering heat in North Karnataka

Rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed these districts for 30 to 45 minutes on Sunday night.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 23:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaClimaterainHeat

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