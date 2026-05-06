<p>Bengaluru: The Health and Family Welfare Department has ordered all district health officers, taluk health officers and nodal officers to inspect hospital buildings that might have been damaged due to rain and could potentially cause harm in the future.</p>.<p>The officers with the engineering wing of the Health and Family Welfare Department have been instructed to make a note of buildings in dilapidated condition and reconstruct them. </p>.Bengaluru corporations swing into action as pre-monsoon rain picks up.<p>They have also been asked to mark out buildings that are unoccupied or unused and to demolish them in a safe manner. The officers are also tasked with electrical safety audits of the buildings.</p>.<p>A report should be submitted to the government within 15 days, the order stated.</p>