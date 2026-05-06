Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rain damage: Health department orders inspection of hospital buildings in Karnataka

The officers with the engineering wing of the Health and Family Welfare Department have been instructed to make a note of buildings in dilapidated condition and reconstruct them.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 23:54 IST
rainhospitalsKaranataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us