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Homeindiakarnataka

Rain deficit in Karnataka hits 42%

North Interior Karnataka faced a 28% deficit in rainfall, while South Interior Karnataka received 5% less rainfall compared to normal rainfall years.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 21:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakarain

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