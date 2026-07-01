Rain deficit in Karnataka hits 42%

<p>Hubballi: Only six of the 31 districts in the state received above-normal rainfall this June. While the overall rainfall deficit in the state stands at 42% compared to normal rainfall years, the worst affected are the Malnad region with 52% less rainfall compared to previous June and 49% less rainfall in coastal areas.</p>.<p>North Interior Karnataka faced a 28% deficit in rainfall, while South Interior Karnataka received 5% less rainfall compared to normal rainfall years.</p>.<p>Karnataka usually receives 199 mm of rainfall in June; however, this year it has received only 116 mm.</p>.<p>Kodagu, the main catchment area of River Cauvery, received only 197 mm of rainfall against an average of 533 mm (a 63% deficit), followed by Chikkamagalur, which received only 132 mm against 328 mm. Shivamogga (194 mm against 472 mm) and Hassan (91 mm against 164 mm) also received less than 50% of their normal rainfall.</p>.<p>Udupi, which receives the state's highest average rainfall of 1105 mm in June, received only 558 mm, while Dakshina Kannada received only 395 mm against an average of 927 mm in June.</p>.<p>Vijayanagar received the least rainfall in June at 31.5 mm and Davangere received 36.5 mm. </p>