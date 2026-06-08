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Homeindiakarnataka

Rain exposes civic body’s shoddy infra in Ballari

Ballari taluk received 2.86 cm of rain; 0.21 cm in Kampli, 0.12 cm in Sandur; 1.41 cm in Siruguppa and 0.70 cm in Kurugodu.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 20:07 IST
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A flooded area in Kolmi Chowk in Ballari.
A flooded area in Kolmi Chowk in Ballari.
Rainwater gushed into houses in low-lying areas as stormwater drains overflowed.
Rainwater gushed into houses in low-lying areas as stormwater drains overflowed.
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Published 07 June 2026, 20:07 IST
monsoonKarnatakaBallariinfrastructure

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