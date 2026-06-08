Rain exposes civic body’s shoddy infra in Ballari

<p>Ballari: With one woman being washed away in the gushing rainwater, the city bore the brunt of not the rain that lashed the city on June 7, but that of the civic body’s shoddy management of basic infrastructure.</p>.<p>For, as per the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, it says that the city received normal rain on June 7 in the last 24 hours. Ballari taluk received 2.86 cm of rain; 0.21 cm in Kampli, 0.12 cm in Sandur; 1.41 cm in Siruguppa and 0.70 cm in Kurugodu.</p>.<p>The average rain recorded in the last 24 hours in the district is 1.22 cm. </p>.<p>But it left a trail of damage throughout the district. Normal life was thrown out of gear, especially for people living in low-lying areas and also in slum areas. About eight houses sustained damaged due to rain. Besides, several transformers, electricity poles and cables too have been damaged due to rain. As rainwater stagnated in the underpass near the Kanaka Durgamma temple, vehicle users had a harrowing time to move. </p>.Incessant rains disrupt normal life in Karnataka's coastal districts.<p>The city plunged into darkness as the two main power distribution centres of Gescom were flooded. To avert danger, Gescom officials cleared water by forming a narrow lane with an earthmover. Fire personnel also rushed to the spot to clear water.</p>.<p>The Gescom helpline was flooded with calls as the power supply was disrupted for nearly 19 hours, leaving people in lurch.</p>.<p>Several underpasses in the city too were flooded. Several houses in low-lying areas were inundated as stormwater drains overflowed. People in narrow bylanes and low-lying areas spent their nights clearing water from their houses. Civic body personnel too had a tough time easing out the situation in many places. </p>.<p>Rainwater floods VIMS wards </p><p>Rainwater flooded several wards of Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (VIMS) causing inconvenience to patients their family members and hospital staff. Hospital staff soon swung into action to draw water out of the hospital wards and shifted hospital beds and other medial equipment to safety area. </p><p>People here have decried the facilities at the VIMS and urged the authorities concerned to ensure proper drainage system in place. </p>