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Homeindiakarnataka

Rain failure leaves farmers staring at crop loss in Karnataka's Chitradurga

In some parts of Thuruvanur, crops have germinated but are drying up due to inadequate rainfall.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:34 IST
Karnataka NewsfarmersrainChitradurgacrop loss

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