Rain failure leaves farmers staring at crop loss in Karnataka's Chitradurga

<p>Chitradurga: Farmers who have sown maize and sunflower crops, depending on monsoon rains, are facing severe hardship as the dry spell continues. With inadequate rainfall, soil moisture levels have dropped, causing the germinated seeds to wither.</p>.<p>The district received good rainfall in the end of May and early June. <br>As the rains were favourable, farmers in Thuruvanur and Kasaba areas of Chitradurga taluk and Aymangala region of Hiriyur taluk took up sunflower cultivation. Sunflower seeds have already been sown in 3,600 hectare.</p>.<p>As there has been no rainfall after sowing, the seeds have perished in the soil. In some parts of Thuruvanur, crops have germinated but are drying up due to inadequate rainfall. With no effective rainfall after sowing, there are growing fears that the crop may be lost.</p>.<p>“We sowed sunflower despite the rise in fertiliser prices. Now the seeds have not even germinated, and the fertiliser has gone to waste. We are hearing that there will be a monsoon deficit this year. We do not know what to do,” said farmer Suresh Reddy of Balaghatta village near Thuruvanur.</p>.<p><strong>Maize Sowing</strong></p>.<p>Farmers have prepared their land and are waiting for rainfall to sow maize. Maize sowing, which is usually done between June and the first week of July, has also been delayed. There is a target to cultivate maize in 95,000 hectares across Chitradurga, Holalkere and Hosadurga taluks. Although its is June end, sowing has been completed in only 3,000 hectares so far. </p>.<p>Maize is the mainstay crop for farmers in these three taluks. However, due to inadequate rainfall, sowing has not yet picked up across the district. Farmers usually purchase fertilisers only after sowing begins, but with no rainfall so far, they have not started stocking them. Amid rising fertiliser prices, farmers are now waiting for rains to begin cultivation.</p>.<p>“Clouds appear almost every day, but strong winds are preventing rainfall. If it does not rain within a week, we may have to abandon maize and switch to Bengal gram instead,” said a farmer from B Durga village near Chikkajajur.</p>.<p><strong>Groundnut cultivation</strong> </p>.<p>Groundnut is cultivated in about 1 lakh hectares in Molakalmuru, Challakere and parts of Hiriyur taluks. Groundnut sowing is expected to begin in the first week of July. However, with no signs of rainfall so far, farmers are a worried lot.</p>.<p><strong>Rising temperature triggers concern</strong></p>.<p>The temperature in the district is currently 1 to 2°C above normal. The average temperature should be around 30-31°C, but the readings of 32-34°C is being recorded, resulting in crop damage.</p>.<p>"There is a forecast of moderate rainfall within the next two to three days. However, with a monsoon deficit, heavy rainfall is unlikely. Atmospheric moisture is low, and temperatures have risen," said Chitradurga Meteorological Observatory Meteorologist Ramachandraiah.</p>