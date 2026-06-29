Rain intensifies in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada; orange alert issued

<p>Mangaluru: Rain intensified in various parts of Dakshina Kannada with intermittent rain lashing on Monday.</p><p>The IMD has sounded an orange alert in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> and Udupi from July 1 to July 6. In the last 24 hours, the district received an average of 29.8 mm rainfall. Sullia received the highest of 41.8 mm, Kadaba 37.6 mm, Ullal 34.9 mm, Belthangady 28.9 mm. Six electricity poles have been damaged during the period.</p>.Heavy rains lash Uttara Kannada and parts of Kalyana Karnataka.<p>According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind (30-40 kmph) is likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts on June 30.</p><p>Heavy rain on Monday caused the river at the Ambadabettu low-level bridge near Ujire to overflow, submerging the bridge that connects Ujire with Guripalla, Indabettu and Bangadi. </p><p>Iron materials kept at the site for the construction of the new bridge were washed away by the floodwaters. A huge tree uprooted and fell on a vegetable shop at Beeri Junction. </p>