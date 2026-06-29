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Homeindiakarnataka

Rain intensifies in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada; orange alert issued

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts on June 30.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:27 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannadarainorange alert

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