Rain lashes south, central Karnataka after a month-long lull

After a prolonged dry spell, many parts of south Karnataka and a few places in central and north Karnataka recorded moderate to heavy rain on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing some relief to the farmers.
Many parts of the south interior, including Kolar and Tumakuru districts, experienced a sharp spell of rain in the evening.
After a dry spell in August, rain Gods smiled upon Kolar town and taluk, Srinivaspur, Bangarpet and Mulbagal taluks on the first day of the September with the region witnessing heavy showers. With the kharif sowing season got over recently, timely rain on Friday has brought cheers to the farmers of the district. Agara gram panchayat in Mulbagal taluk saw 6 cm of rain.
Many parts of Tumakuru district recorded good rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Sharp spells of rain have filled several lakes and tanks in the region. Mayasandra village registered 11.2 cm of rain while Tumakuru saw 5 cm.
Hiriyur town in Chitradurga witnessed 11 cm of rain on Friday. Chitradurga experienced heavy showers, with thunder activity, on Friday evening.
Koppal town and surrounding areas also recorded heavy showers in the evening. A 45-minute sharp spell left the roads flooded putting the motorists to hardships in the town.
Overnight showers have infused life into the wilting sugarcane, maize, tur, groundnut and sunflower crops in Badami taluk, Bagalkot.
Several parts of the old Mysuru region, including Gundlupet, Periyapatna and Nagamangala taluks, also experienced good rainfall.
More rain forecast
The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in south interior Karnataka till September 7. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts for Saturday and Sunday.