Rain lashes south, central Karnataka after a month-long lull

After a dry spell in August, rain Gods smiled upon Kolar town and taluk, Srinivaspur, Bangarpet and Mulbagal taluks on the first day of the September with the region witnessing heavy showers. With the kharif sowing season got over recently, timely rain on Friday has brought cheers to the farmers of the district. Agara gram panchayat in Mulbagal taluk saw 6 cm of rain.