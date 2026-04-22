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Rain respite from scorching heat in north Karnataka

Koppal recorded the highest temperature of 42.4º Celsius, followed by Kalaburagi at 39.9º Celsius.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsweatherHeatNorth Karnataka

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