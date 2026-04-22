<p>Kalaburagi: Temperatures remained normal, below 40º Celsius, in north Karnataka districts on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Koppal recorded the highest temperature of 42.4º Celsius, followed by Kalaburagi at 39.9º Celsius. </p>.<p>Temperatures also fell in Bidar (38.2º Celsius), Vijayapura and Gadag (38º Celsius), due to rainfall in the region. </p>.Bengaluru sizzles as mercury soars 3 degrees Celsius above normal.<p>Several parts of Kalyana Karnataka region received good rainfall for the second consecutive day, bringing significant relief to people from intense heatwaves and scorching temperatures. </p>.<p>Several villages in Chitaguppa taluk of Bidar district received heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms for more than two hours. Water entered some houses in Talamadagi village. </p>.<p><strong>Tree fall trouble</strong></p>.<p>A huge tree collapsed on the Gundagurthi-Mugata stretch, disrupting vehicular movement for a few hours on the Kalaburagi-Sedam state highway.</p>.<p>The rain, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm, cooled the air in Kalaburagi and other taluks. There were showers for more than two hours in Kalagi taluk.</p>.<p>Five sheep died following the collapse of a tree in Korawara village. Several trees collapsed on the Korawara-Wachha road. Because of this, motorists were stranded for some time. Yadgir and surrounding villages received heavy rain. </p>.<p>Lingasugur, Maski, Kavital and Hatti gold mines in Raichur district witnessed moderate rainfall. Rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning occurred in various parts of Vijayapura district including Indi, Talikote, Muddebihal and Tikota. Several trees collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Sultanpur in Sandur taluk of Ballari district. </p>