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Rainfall across Karnataka from May 16; max temperature dips in Bengaluru

Light to moderate rainfall is forecast for one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada until May 21.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:43 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakarain

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