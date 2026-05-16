<p>Bengaluru: Districts across Coastal, South Interior and North Interior Karnataka are set to receive pre-monsoon showers starting May 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. </p>.<p>Light to moderate rainfall is forecast for one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada until May 21. </p>.<p>In North Interior Karnataka, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with gusts travelling at speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely at one or two places over Raichur, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Koppal and Bagalkot on May 16. Dharwad and Gadag, along with these districts, are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers on May 17. Dry weather will prevail in other districts, the IMD stated. </p>.Mysuru City Corporation braces itself to tackle rain-related problems during monsoon.<p>Between May 16 and 21, heavy rainfall or thundershowers with gusts travelling at speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely at one or two places over Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with gusts travelling at speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely at a few places over Ballari, Vijayanagar, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura and Kolar, the IMD said. </p>.<p>More than two weeks after a ferocious hailstorm struck Bengaluru, temperatures continue to dip below normal. </p>.<p>At 5.30 pm on Friday, maximum temperature at the Bengaluru City observatory dipped to 30.9°C, down 2.4°C from normal. However, minimum temperature rose to 23.2°C, an increase of 1.2°C. The HAL Airport recorded maximum temperature of 30.9°C, down 2.3°C from normal, while minimum temperature was just 0.3°C higher at 22°C, according to IMD data. </p>.<p>Temperatures in the coming days are expected to hover in the same range. </p>