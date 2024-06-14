Rains continue to lash Kalyana Karnataka districts

The southwest monsoon continued to be active over north interior Karnataka bringing moderate to heavy rains in several Kalyana Karnataka districts on Thursday.
While there was rain break in south interior Karnataka, coastal districts and most parts of Malnad, Bidar and Kalaburagi districts continued to witness moderate to heavy rain on Thursday.
Incessant showers have filled water bodies in the twin districts. Several counts of livestock perished in lightning strike at Kotgyal village in Bhalki taluk.
Intermittent spells of rain since Wednesday continued to affect normal life in Hosapete on Thursday. As many as nine electricity poles were uprooted due to a tree fall in Mariyammanahalli.
On Thursday, Tungabhadra reservoir clocked an inflow of 3,215 cusec. As on June 13, the dam has a storage of 5.59 tmcft.
Vehicular movement at Hatti Gold Mines, Raichur district, was hit badly after the overflowing Kalapurhalla stream meandered its way onto roads.
A day after the torrential downpour, Koppal town and surrounding areas are limping back to normalcy. The sharp showers have left a trail of destruction, more so, on the low-lying areas, where many houses are still inundated with rainwater.
Residents of Ganesh Nagar have lost electrical and electronic goods, foodgrains, utensils and text and notebooks. Aggrieved residents blamed the poor drainage system and civic apathy for the sorry mess.
After a brief break, rain resumed in Davangere on Thursday. A brief spell of sharp showers flooded the high school grounds and KSRTC bus stand.
Unrelenting rain has flooded the premises of the government higher primary school at Rajoor near Gajendragad, Gadag district.
Vijayapura also witnessed heavy rain on Thursday evening. A short spell of rain flooded the busy Meenakshi Chowk in the city.
A 42-year-old man died after a portion of his house collapsed on him at Momin Galli in Jamkhandi of Bagalkot district. Deceased has been identified as Maqbool Momin.
Published 13 June 2024, 22:18 IST