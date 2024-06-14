Rains continue to lash Kalyana Karnataka districts

The southwest monsoon continued to be active over north interior Karnataka bringing moderate to heavy rains in several Kalyana Karnataka districts on Thursday.

While there was rain break in south interior Karnataka, coastal districts and most parts of Malnad, Bidar and Kalaburagi districts continued to witness moderate to heavy rain on Thursday.

Incessant showers have filled water bodies in the twin districts. Several counts of livestock perished in lightning strike at Kotgyal village in Bhalki taluk.