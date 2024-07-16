Rains continue to lash Karnataka's Malnad, Mysuru region; inflows to dams rise

Mysuru: Heavy rains continued to lash the Malnad region on Monday night and Tuesday morning. A house collapsed at Kabbinagadde village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district. Meanwhile, a car that fell into a lake in Sakleshpur taluk was lifted with the help of excavators. Four passengers in the car were rescued by the locals and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

There is a good inflow into the Hemavathi dam, which is just 16 ft away from reaching the maximum level of 2922 ft. The water level as of 6 am on Tuesday was 2906.10 ft. While the maximum capacity of the dam is 37.103 tmc ft, the live capacity was 19,466 tmc ft. The inflow is 14027 cusec and outflow was just 250 cusec.