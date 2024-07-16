Rains continue to lash Karnataka's Malnad, Mysuru region; inflows to dams rise

Mysuru: Heavy rains continued to lash the Malnad region on Monday night and Tuesday morning. A house collapsed at Kabbinagadde village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district. Meanwhile, a car that fell into a lake in Sakleshpur taluk was lifted with the help of excavators. Four passengers in the car were rescued by the locals and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
There is a good inflow into the Hemavathi dam, which is just 16 ft away from reaching the maximum level of 2922 ft. The water level as of 6 am on Tuesday was 2906.10 ft. While the maximum capacity of the dam is 37.103 tmc ft, the live capacity was 19,466 tmc ft. The inflow is 14027 cusec and outflow was just 250 cusec.
According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, excess rainfall has been reported at all the hoblis of Hassan district, with Hanabalu, Hethuru and Yesaluru of Sakleshpur taluk receiving around 98.3, 109.1 and 99.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as on July 16. The district administration had declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. It is likely to be extended if the rains continue to lash the region on Tuesday also, according to sources.
The 'Hadinarukalu mantap' partially submerged in River Kapila, near Srikanteshwara temple, in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district.
Kabini dam
With good rains in Kodagu and Cauvery catchment areas, the inflow into the Kabini dam has increased to 22,840 cusec, with an outflow of 23,333 cusec at 8 am on Tuesday. As a result the water level of River Kapila has increased and the devotees visiting Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud have been told not to get into the water as the water level of the river at the bathing ghat has increased. The 'Hadinaru Kalu mantap' in the river has been almost submerged.
KRS dam
The water level of the KRS dam has been increasing steadily and has reached 107.60 ft on Tuesday, July 16, as against the maximum capacity of 124.80 ft. While the maximum capacity of the dam is 49.52 tmc ft, the live capacity is 20.999 tmc ft. The inflow which was 19,000 cusec on Monday evening has increased to 25,933 cusec on Tuesday morning. The outflow into the river is 2289 cusec, which includes canal and water supply.
With the inflow increasing every hour to the dam, the farmers are happy that the dam will reach its maximum level soon.
