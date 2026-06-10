Rains persist as monsoon intensifies in Karnataka

<p class="bodytext">Belagavi district’s Yaragatti and Bailhongal taluks received highest rainfall on Tuesday with Kadabi village in Yaragatti getting 123 mm followed by Bailwad and Chivatgundi in Bailhongal receiving 120.5 mm and 112.5 mm. </p>.<p class="bodytext">According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, nearly 32% of the state received rainfall on Tuesday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Wednesday for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts, while Bagalkot, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga districts got yellow alert.</p>.<p class="bodytext">IMD says nearly 85% of Karnataka has been covered by south western monsoon. On Tuesday, rains lashed parts of Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts.</p>.Heavy rain, gusty winds leave trail of destruction in farms in Karnataka's Tumakuru.<p class="bodytext">The heavy rains that lashed parts of Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district resulted in an under-construction mini-bridge being washed away, snapping connectivity between Ujire and Kanyadi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The heavy rains that lashed on Monday over parts of Belagavi district resulted in heavy damages to houses and fields.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ten houses were completely damaged due to rains on Monday in Bailhongal. This apart, 5 houses suffered minor damages. Over 300 houses in the taluk reported rainwater gushing inside.</p>.<p class="bodytext">An under-construction bridge between Bailhongal and Munavalli was washed away due to heavy rains in the region.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Belagavi-Bailhongal road that was closed for traffic on Monday afternoon due to overflowing stream was reopened on Tuesday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kalaburagi and Yadgir received showers. Skies opened up towards the evening for about 15 minutes.</p>.Karnataka | Unprecedented rains pour misery on Bailhongal, Saundatti; red alert sounded.<p class="bodytext">The compound wall of a goverment school in Almatti of Bagalkot district collapsed following heavy rain for over one hour. The compound wall was constructed in 2023 and the school had shifted to the new building four years ago. The soil on the school’s playground was washed away by rainwater. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. A temporary bridge constructed across a stream was washed away by rain, cutting off much of the connectivity with Ujire and nearby places.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gusty winds accompanying the rain also uprooted and damaged several arecanut and rubber trees.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Power supply was disrupted in rural areas, while mobile towers operated by private telecom companies remained non-functional for some time, causing inconvenience to customers.</p>