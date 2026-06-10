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Homeindiakarnataka

Rains persist as monsoon intensifies in Karnataka

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, nearly 32% of the state received rainfall on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:22 IST
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Students head back home after school amid heavy rain in Mangaluru on Tuesday. DH PHOTO/FAKRUDDIN H
Students head back home after school amid heavy rain in Mangaluru on Tuesday. DH PHOTO/FAKRUDDIN H
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:22 IST
monsoonKarnataka

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