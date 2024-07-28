Rains relent; swollen rivers worsen flood situation in Belagavi district

Continued heavy water inflow into River Krishna and its tributaries worsened flood situation in Belagavi district. As many as 41 bridges are under water while over 300 houses have been marooned in the
district.
While rain subsided in Western Ghats of the neighbouring Maharashtra, water is being released into the river from several dams. However, it rained heavily in Khanapur of Belagavi district on Saturday. River Malaprabha waters entered Iskcon centre in the town. The idols and other articles at the centre have been shifted to a safer place. Several roads connecting villages are under water.
The movement of vehicles on National Highway-48 was affected near Hebbal in Hukkeri taluk as the road was under water.
More than 300 buildings in Gokak town are marooned following heavy flood in River Ghataprabha. The river is getting 44,000 cusecs of water from Hidkal dam. The affected residents were shifted to relief centres.
River Hiranyakeshi has entered into Sankeshwar town marooning several houses. Over 220 families in Nippani have been shifted following floods in rivers Vedganga and Doodhganga.
A 54-year-old farmer is suspected to have been washed away in the swollen River Krishna near Bagalkot. The rescue personnel have launched a search using boats.
The inflow into River Tungabhara continued to rise following heavy rain in catchment areas of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.
Relief in Kodagu
Rains relented in Kodagu on Saturday with residents in some parts of the district seeing sunshine after a gap of over a week. Heavy rains on Friday night had resulted in landslides at various locations. Gusty winds brought down as many as 138 electricity poles affecting power supply to Madikeri city.
Rains took a break in Hassan district also. The inflow into River Hemavathi stood at 50,000 cusecs. Holemalleshwara temple in Sakleshpur is marooned and entry of devotees to the temple has been stopped. Vehicles were stranded on national highway-75, following a landslide in Shiradi Ghat.
Several trains between Mangaluru and Bengaluru have been cancelled due to a landslide between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli.