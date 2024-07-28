Rains relent; swollen rivers worsen flood situation in Belagavi district

Continued heavy water inflow into River Krishna and its tributaries worsened flood situation in Belagavi district. As many as 41 bridges are under water while over 300 houses have been marooned in the

district.

While rain subsided in Western Ghats of the neighbouring Maharashtra, water is being released into the river from several dams. However, it rained heavily in Khanapur of Belagavi district on Saturday. River Malaprabha waters entered Iskcon centre in the town. The idols and other articles at the centre have been shifted to a safer place. Several roads connecting villages are under water.

The movement of vehicles on National Highway-48 was affected near Hebbal in Hukkeri taluk as the road was under water.