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Homeindiakarnataka

Rains unabated in Central, Kalyana Karnataka districts

A shepherd died after being struck by lightning on Sunday night at Aralahalli village of Surpur taluk in Yadgir district.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:38 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:38 IST
rainsKarnatakaRainfalllightning

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