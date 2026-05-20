<p>Bengaluru: Heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, lashed several parts of Kalyana Karnataka and central Karnataka on Tuesday, bringing respite from intense summer heat, flooding and extensive damage to crops and property.</p>.<p>A shepherd, identified as Mounesh Thimmayya (45), died after being struck by lightning on Sunday night at Aralahalli village of Surpur taluk in Yadgir district. </p>.<p>Bidar, Bhalki, Kamalnagar, Chitaguppa, Chincholi and Kalagi regions received heavy rain. In several places, tree branches fell on electric lines, disrupting the power supply. In Bidar district’s Markal, Bawagi and Kamathan villages, strong winds blew away tin sheets from houses and damaged power infrastructure.</p>.<p>Chitradurga city witnessed severe waterlogging after overnight rain caused overflowing drains and rajakaluves in low-lying areas of Kelagote. </p>.3 killed in lightning strikes as thunderstorm batters North Karnataka, coastal districts.<p>In Hiriyur taluk, strong winds damaged nearly 42 acres of banana and arecanut plantations. Banana crops ready for harvest were flattened in several villages, including Gannayakanahalli, Metikurke and Babburu.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">IMD forecast</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain across Karnataka for the next one week, with a yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and several districts on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph, thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in many parts of the state. </p>.<p>According to the forecast, several districts, including Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Yadgir and parts of north and south interior Karnataka, are expected to receive moderate to heavy pre-monsoon showers over the coming days.</p>