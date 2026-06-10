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Homeindiakarnataka

Raise minimum wage under VB-G RAM G: Eshwar Khandre to Centre

A meeting of state RDPR ministers will be held in New Delhi on June 28 and 29 to discuss the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 00:16 IST
India NewsKarnatakaRural DevelopmentEshwar Khandre

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