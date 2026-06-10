Raise minimum wage under VB-G RAM G: Eshwar Khandre to Centre

<p>Bengaluru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Eshwar Khandre has urged the Centre to increase minimum wages under the VB - G RAM G Act, citing rising prices and inflation. </p>.<p>Speaking at a video conference with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Khandre said Karnataka has already approved higher minimum wages for workers and asked the Centre to follow suit for the rural job scheme.</p>.<p>The Centre has made an interim allocation of Rs 5,709.90 crore to Karnataka under the 60:40 funding pattern under the new scheme, which takes effect from July 1. The state will contribute Rs 3,806.60 crore as its share. </p>.All pending panchayat elections to be held by end of 2026, says Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre.<p>A meeting of state RDPR ministers will be held in New Delhi on June 28 and 29 to discuss the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act.</p>.<p>Khandre said he would attend the meeting and present Karnataka’s demands.</p>