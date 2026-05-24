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Homeindiakarnataka

Raising ticket prices inevitable if rates of petrol, diesel keep rising: KSRTC chairman

Srinivas sought to differ with his Congress party colleague and Home Minister G Parameshwara on renaming Tumakuru as Bengaluru north.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:29 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaprice hike

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