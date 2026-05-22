<p>Bengaluru: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday welcomed former BBMP corporator and Karnataka Rajya Kadu Gollara Sangha state president Rajanna to the BJP and said his support would strengthen the party in Central Karnataka, especially Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts.</p>.<p>"Rajanna has joined the party by accepting the BJP ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership without expecting any position,” added Vijayendra, after symbolically handing over the party flag to the former, along with Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol and former MP A Narayanaswamy.</p>.JD(S) hoping to field candidate in Hiryur byelection.<p>Rajanna’s induction into the party gains significance at a time when the Hiriyur seat has fallen vacant following the demise of Planning Minister D Sudhakar recently. In 2023, Sudhakar had defeated BJP’s Poornima Krishnappa (Srinivas) by 30,322 votes.</p>.<p>However, Poornima quit the BJP the same year and joined the Congress. With the bypolls likely to be held, Rajanna could be a top contender for the ticket as the Kadugolla community votes are decisive in the constituency.</p>