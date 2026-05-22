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Homeindiakarnataka

Rajanna’s entry will strengthen BJP in Central Karnataka: Vijayendra

With the Hiriyur bypoll likely to be held, Rajanna could be a top contender for the ticket as the Kadugolla community votes are decisive in the constituency.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:19 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:19 IST
BJPCongressKarnakataRajanna

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