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Rajkumar, a rare phenomenon who put his love for Kannada language above politics and ruled hearts

Today is the 97th birth anniversary of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar. A veteran journalist fondly remembers meeting the stalwart in Chennai during a period of unrest.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 03:17 IST
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Rajkumar

Rajkumar

Credit: DH File Photo

A giant cut-out of Rajkumar outside a theatre in Bengaluru.

A giant cut-out of Rajkumar outside a theatre in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH File Photo

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Published 24 April 2026, 03:17 IST
EntertainmentKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKannada filmsKannadaRajkumar

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