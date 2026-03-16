Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty urges Centre to set up AIIMS in Karnataka's Raichur

<p>New Delhi: Nominated Rajya Sabha member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sudha-murty-cautions-against-fake-videos-falsely-using-her-image-voice-to-promote-financial-schemes-3869539">Sudha Murty</a> on Monday urged the Centre to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur district.</p><p>Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Murty said while the Centre had set up AIIMS in several states, Karnataka was yet to get one.</p><p>Murty said Raichur was among the most backward districts identified by NITI Aayog and that north Karnataka had remained neglected for over 260 years, in contrast to southern Karnataka which developed under the Mysore Wadiyars.</p>.Karnataka govt halts plan for medical colleges under PPP model .<p>She said the region lacked adequate hospital infrastructure, forcing patients to travel to Hyderabad or Bengaluru for medical treatment.</p><p>Murty said setting up an AIIMS in Raichur would improve healthcare access and also generate local employment and student enrollment under relevant constitutional provisions.</p>