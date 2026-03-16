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Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty urges Centre to set up AIIMS in Karnataka's Raichur

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Murty said while the Centre had set up AIIMS in several states, Karnataka was yet to get one.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSudha MurtyAIIMS

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