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Homeindiakarnataka

Rajya Sabha seat no big deal for Deve Gowda, who quit PM post: H D Revanna

"Rajya Sabha membership is not important for Deve Gowda, but strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is important," said Revanna.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsRajya SabhaH D Deve GowdaH D Revanna

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