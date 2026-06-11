Rajya Sabha seat no big deal for Deve Gowda, who quit PM post: H D Revanna

<p>Mysuru: "Rajya Sabha seat is not a big deal for JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, who quit as prime minister in 1997 itself", said Holenarsipur MLA and former minister H D Revanna.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, on Thursday, the ex-PM's son clarified that Deve Gowda had not sought a Rajya Sabha berth. "Neither me nor my younger brother and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy approached the BJP, seeking a Rajya Sabha ticket for our father".</p>.'Will show my power in 2028': JD(S) lawmaker H D Revanna dares Congress.<p>"Rajya Sabha membership is not important for Deve Gowda, but strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is important. The Congress men are unnecessarily talking about it", Revanna said.</p><p>"The media has been debating on the Rajya Sabha issue. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra once said that Deve Gowda's name was in the list, and later clarified that it was not there. But, we had no confusion", Revanna said. </p><p>"Many people have been saying that Deve Gowda's politics is over. Is he not in politics?" he asked.</p>.Not interested in seeking nomination to Rajya Sabha: Deve Gowda.<p><strong>Vokkaliga vote-bank</strong></p><p>To a query, Revanna said, "D K Shivakumar becoming Chief Minister has nothing to do with the Vokkaliga vote-bank. The Vokkaliga votes cannot be snatched away from the JD(S). Did Vokkaliga votes go to the Congress when S M Krishna was the Chief Minister? We still have a strong Vokkaliga vote base. Someone from our community has become CM and it is okay for us".</p><p>Revanna clarified that Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda will not leave the JD(S). "He will contest on a JD(S) ticket in the 2028 election. Kumaraswamy, myself, Devegowda and former minister Sa Ra Mahesh have had a conversation together. Hence, he will not leave us. The problems are being resolved," he said.</p>