Ram Lalla idol will be announced on Jan 17: Pejawar seer

Udupi: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trustee and Udupi Pejawar mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji informed that idol of Ram Lalla to be installed at Ram temple in Ayodhya will be officially made public on January 17.

"Two black stones and one granite stone idol of Ram Lalla has been beautifully carved. All the members of the Trust have voted. On the day of anointing of idol with water from Sarayu river, the idol will be finalised," the seer said.

The invitees for inauguration of the temple are selected on the basis of representation. Due to limited space in the temple, not everyone can participate. All devotees can have darshan after the installation of the idol, he added.

The seer clarified that the temple was not constructed by seeking donations from BJP government. It was constructed by raising donations from devotees.

"This is not BJP's Ram Mandir. God is not confined to a temple alone, he resides in everyone. There is god even in Chief Minister Siddaramiah," he told mediapersons in Udupi on Wednesday.

"It is not right to arrest karsevaks in an old case in Hubballi. It looks like the government is trying to suppress Hindus. Such incidents should not take place when Ram Mandir is ready for inauguration. The government should not give scope for any confusions," he advised.

Pajewar Swamiji demanded that the government declare a general holiday on the day of inauguration of Ram Mandir, taking into account the sentiments of the majority of Hindus in the country.