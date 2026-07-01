RSS leader Ram Madhav held 4 'secret' meetings with Pakistani officials including one ISI officer: B K Hariprasad

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-k-hariprasad">B K Hariprasad</a> on Wednesday claimed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> (RSS) leader Ram Madhav held four “secret” meetings with Pakistani officials. </p><p>Hariprasad said this while addressing a meeting of the party’s campaign committee. </p><p>Madhav, Hariprasad pointed out, has been put in charge of the BJP for the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) civic polls. </p><p>“Madhav has held four meetings in Colombo (Sri Lanka) and London (UK) with Pakistan. Someone who should be doing the GBA election goes to Hilton hotel and meets top Pakistani officials, including a former major-general of the dangerous ISI. He has held four secret meetings,” Hariprasad said, quoting a media report. </p>.Seems Dattatreya Hosabale's recent US trip impacted him as well as RSS: Congress's dig over Pakistan remarks.<p>Madhav has already denied this and said he did not participate in any <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-does-not-take-cognisance-of-such-events-foreign-secretary-on-reports-of-india-pak-track-2-dialogue-4055949">Track-2 dialogue with Pakistan</a>. Madhav said he went to Colombo for the South Asia Dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). It was attended by scholars from India, Sri Lanka, US, UK, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Madhav said in a June 27 tweet. “No Track-2 is held with so many countries. I did not attend the 2-day dialogue. I was invited to speak at one session, which I did and left,” he said. </p><p>However, Hariprasad linked this to a recent statement from RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat supporting a dialogue with Pakistan. </p>.'Constitution and law on our side': Priyank Kharge vows legal fight, renews demand for RSS registration after Bengaluru court summons.<p>“Two months after Operation Sindhoor, Ram Madhav held a meeting with Pakistan in London,” Hariprasad said. “When Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi were [in power], our stand was clear: we won’t talk to Pakistan as long as it supported terrorism,” he said. </p><p>Hariprasad asked Madhav to clarify if he had authorisation to hold these meetings. “He’s not the external affairs minister, an MLA or MP. How is RSS taking foreign policy decisions?” he said. </p><p>Hariprasad also recalled Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>’s snap visit to Pakistan (2015) and veteran BJP leader LK Advani’s praise for Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah (in 2005). </p><p>“But during elections, (BJP) talks about Pakistan, chicken, mutton, fish, mangalsutra, halal, hijab and azaan. They don’t talk about the average labourer or farmer,” Hariprasad said. </p>