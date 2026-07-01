Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

RSS leader Ram Madhav held 4 'secret' meetings with Pakistani officials including one ISI officer: B K Hariprasad

Hariprasad asked Madhav to clarify if he had authorisation to hold such meetings but the latter has already denied the charges and said he did not participate in any Track-2 dialogue with Pakistan.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 10:31 IST
Karnataka NewsPakistanKarnataka PoliticsB K HariprasadRam Madhav

Follow us on :

Follow Us