Ram Mandir, Hanuma Dhwaja rock Assembly as BJP, Cong trade barbs

Bengaluru: The Ram Mandir and the Hanuma Dhwaja (flag) raised tempers in the Assembly as the ruling Congress and opposition BJP exchanged barbs during a debate on the law-and-order situation in the state on Wednesday.
Ideological differences between the two parties came up when Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka raised the arrest of Karsevak Srikanth Poojary, which spiralled into a debate on Ram Mandir.
“After 31 years, Poojary, an auto rickshaw driver, was arrested. It is the intent you (Congress) had. You timed it for the opening of the Ram temple,” Ashoka said.
Ministers Priyank Kharge and M B Patil were quick to point out that Poojary had several cases against him, including matka (gambling). “You are insulting all karsevaks by supporting someone like him,” Priyank said even as Congress members dubbed Poojary as a criminal.
“Even D K Shivakumar has cases. Can we declare him as a criminal?” BJP’s V Sunil Kumar retorted.
“What morality does the Congress have after officially boycotting the inauguration of the Ram temple?” Kumar said, which led to heated exchanges.
“You didn’t invite the President. We’re discussing whether or not those involved in matka are karsevaks? You need to answer questions raised by the four Shankaracharyas on the Ram Mandir inauguration,” Priyank said.
Priyank said the Congress’ objection to the temple event was against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. “What’s the BJP’s interest in it? Why does the BJP repeatedly bring up Congress not attending the event when it was not a union government’s event?”
Kumar declared that the Ram Mandir was the BJP’s commitment. “We’d said the temple would come up and we’ve ensured it,” he said, which led to more furore. BJP members shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to which Priyank said ‘Jai Basavanna’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ are never uttered by the saffron party.
Ashoka raised the issue of the Hanuma Dhwaja (flag) that was removed from a 108-feet flagpole at Keragodu village in Mandya. Mandya Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda and Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy objected to this. The minister accused the BJP of fanning fire in Mandya and disrespecting the national flag.
“We don’t need to learn from Congress. If Congress had the same commitment to the national flag, then it would not have opposed its hoisting at the Hubballi Idgah ground,” Kumar said.
Earlier, Ashoka charged that Karnataka, under Congress, has become “goonda raj” and said crimes have gone up. Crimes against senior citizens are up 56%, he said. “I’m also concerned that Karnataka is becoming a haven for sleeper cells,” he said.