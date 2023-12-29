Ram temple inauguration: VHP distributing sacred rice from Ayodhya to all households in Mysuru

Mysuru: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Mysuru city vice-president Jagadish Hebbar Karija said, as part of Ramothsav, consecration of Shri Ram Lalla idol at Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, mantrakshathe (sacred rice) is being distributed to the houses of all devotees, from January 1 to 15.

Addressing a media conference of Mysuru unit of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, here, on Friday, Karija said, this is an effort of the trust, to involve all devotees, most of whom have donated money for the construction of Shri Ram temple. “Besides mantrakshathe, the devotees will be given a picture of Rama and temple; and a note on the history and evolution of the temple, over the past 500 years,” he said.

“Each and every area of cities, towns and villages will turn into Ayodhya, during the consecration, as recital of bhajans and devotional songs have been organised in all temples. Wherever possible, telecast of the proceedings in Ayodhya will be arranged, on huge screens. Puja will be offered in all temples. In the evening, devotees will be asked to light five lamps, towards North, indicating Ayodhya, to symbolise five centuries of the evolution of Shri Ram Temple,” Karija said.