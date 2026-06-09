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Homeindiakarnataka

Ramalinga Reddy takes charge as water resources minister

On his remark in a letter to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, wherein he said he was resigning since he could not ‘act against his conscience’, Reddy said, “You should speak to the CM about that.”
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRamalinga Reddy

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