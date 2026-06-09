Ramalinga Reddy takes charge as water resources minister

<p>Bengaluru: Days after he tendered, and subsequently withdrew, his resignation from the state Cabinet, upset over being denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramalinga-reddy"> Ramalinga Reddy</a> on Monday formally took charge as the Water Resources Minister and even held a meeting with the department officials.</p>.<p>Reddy said, “I won’t seek any other portfolio. Even if I am offered the Bengaluru (Development) portfolio, I won’t take it. In the past three years, I have gone to Delhi only thrice, each of which was for an official purpose.”</p>.<p>On his remark in a letter to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, wherein he said he was resigning since he could not ‘act against his conscience’, Reddy said, “You should speak to the CM about that.”</p>.'Resignation rejected': Minister Ramalinga Reddy to stay, status quo on portfolio for now.<p>I will convene a meeting with the officials of all the four corporations under the Irrigation Department’s purview by next week, said Reddy.</p>.<p>Reddy directed officials to ensure supply of drinking water to Bengaluru from the proposed Mekedatu project. He said he would raise other pending issues such as gazetting for the Upper Krishna Project with the Centre.</p>.<p>“I will personally visit Delhi to get the nod for irrigation projects,” said Reddy.</p>