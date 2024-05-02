Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain's video call recording goes viral

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of MP Prajwal Revanna’s sex tapes, a video call recording of Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has gone viral.
Hussain, a loyalist of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is purportedly seen speaking to a woman Congress worker of Ramanagara in the video. Mentioning it in a post on X, JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath asked why the Congress leaders had not started their protest against their MLA.
Reacting to the allegation, Hussain said those, who are jealous of his victory, are doing all this. "It is very common. I will verify what is in it."
He said he has not decided about filing a police complaint or wage a legal battle against it.
(Published 01 May 2024, 22:55 IST)