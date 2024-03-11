Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Getting closer to the suspect, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: The identification process of the suspect who planted the IED bomb at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield is underway, said Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, on Monday.

The minister said that the investigators are verifying the identity. He stressed that the teams trailing the suspected bomber are getting closer to him.

Speaking with reporters, on Monday, near his residence in Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said, “The teams have found some good leads about the man behind the blast. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and City’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) are jointly pursuing the leads.”

The trail behind the suspect took the teams probing the case to Tumakuru and Ballari, then to North karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The NIA released several pictures of the bomber and two videos at the Ballari bus stand on the day the blast occurred.