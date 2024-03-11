JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Getting closer to the suspect, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

The Home Minister said that the investigators are verifying the identity. He stressed that the teams trailing the suspected bomber are getting closer to him.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 08:14 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The identification process of the suspect who planted the IED bomb at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield is underway, said Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, on Monday.

The minister said that the investigators are verifying the identity. He stressed that the teams trailing the suspected bomber are getting closer to him.

Speaking with reporters, on Monday, near his residence in Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said, “The teams have found some good leads about the man behind the blast. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and City’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) are jointly pursuing the leads.”

The trail behind the suspect took the teams probing the case to Tumakuru and Ballari, then to North karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The NIA released several pictures of the bomber and two videos at the Ballari bus stand on the day the blast occurred.

Recent images released by the agency showed the suspect wearing a light purple collared t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes, a wrist watch and a blue face mask. He is seen with the same backpack he carried with him to The Rameshwaram Cafe on the day of blast, as per the CCTV footage from the eatery.

The NIA has already announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Citizens can call 08029510900, 8904241100 or write to info.blr.nia@gov.in to share information.

The IED blast occurred on March 1 at the popular eatery in eastern Bengaluru’s Brookefield area, injuring 10 people, as per the police. Investigators found a 9v battery, a timer and a few nuts and bolts scattered around the crime scene.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 March 2024, 08:14 IST)
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaNIAKalaburagiTumakuruG ParameshwaraIED blastBallariIEDBomb BlastCentral Crime Branch (CCB)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT