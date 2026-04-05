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Randeep Singh Surjewala alleges BJP’s ‘anti-Kannadiga vendetta,’ claims Karnataka denied Rs 2 lakh crore by Centre

He said the BJP is 'harmful' for Karnataka, accusing the saffron party-led government at the Centre of denying budgetary dues, blocking development, and opposing the five Congress guarantees
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 12:01 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsRandeep Surjewala

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