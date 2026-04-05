<p>Bengaluru: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that the Modi-led government and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP’s </a>"anti-Kannadiga vendetta" have been exposed, as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> is "denied" its rightful dues of about Rs 2 lakh crore by the Centre.</p>.<p>He added that the deliberate silence of the Karnataka BJP regarding the Modi government's "step-motherly treatment" of Kannadigas' rights and interests cannot remain unpunished, asserting that the BJP has "betrayed" Karnataka and does not deserve the vote.</p>.<p>"The Modi government and the BJP’s anti-Kannadiga vendetta have been exposed in the denial of dues worth Rs 2 lakh crore to Karnataka by the central government. The Modi government has unleashed a sinister conspiracy against Karnataka by blocking core agrarian, irrigation, defence, and infrastructure projects," Surjewala said.</p>.BJP MPs mute spectators to Centre's injustice to Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP is "harmful" for Karnataka, accusing the saffron party-led government at the Centre of denying budgetary dues, blocking development, and opposing the five Congress guarantees (Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Yuva Nidhi and Anna Bhagya).</p>.<p>"BJP has betrayed Karnataka, and it does not deserve the vote of Kannadigas," he added.</p>.<p>Claiming that the BJP’s "conspiracy" and "anti-Kannadiga vendetta" stands exposed "threadbare", the Congress leader said that BJP union ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and every single BJP leader need to answer for the stark truth.</p>.<p>"Enmity with Karnataka has led to the denial of its share in taxes and grants from the Centre worth about Rs 2 lakh crore," he said, listing that the denial of Karnataka’s share in the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions resulted in a loss of Rs 79,770 crore; unscientific GST implementation caused a loss of Rs 59,274 crore; and the new GST rationalisation regime led to a direct loss of Rs 9,000 crore, among others.</p>.<p>"In total, the direct loss to the people of Karnataka due to the BJP’s brazen fiscal injustice is Rs 1,97,257 crore, almost Rs 2 lakh crore. Will the BJP leaders answer before seeking votes in Davanagere South and Bagalkot?" he asked.</p>.<p>Alleging the BJP's conspiracy to block agrarian, irrigation, defence, and infrastructure projects in the state, Surjewala claimed it is "an act of revenge" against Kannadigas.</p>.Beware of ‘pickpockets’ in BJP: Randeep Singh Surjewala.<p>Citing issues concerning various irrigation and drinking water projects pending before the Centre—like the Upper Bhadra River project, Mahadayi (Kalasa-Banduri) project, Yettinahole drinking water project, and Mekedatu irrigation & drinking water project—he said, "BJP leaders of Karnataka, including the union ministers of BJP and JDS, neither have the guts to question the PM nor utter a word seeking justice for Kannadigas." The AICC general secretary said Karnataka has been denied a defence corridor by the BJP government at the Centre despite contributing 67 per cent of India's aerospace and defence manufacturing.</p>.<p>Karnataka has also been deliberately denied approval for DPR clearance for a "plastic park" in Mangaluru by the union government, he said.</p>.<p>Along with their "sinister silence" on the Modi government's injustice, the Karnataka BJP leaders continue to oppose the five Congress guarantees. Surjewala said that through these schemes, the Congress government has transferred Rs 1.31 lakh crore to Kannadigas. "This makes their patent hatred towards Kannadigas apparent," he alleged. </p>