Ranga Mandira to reflect Hampi’s grand heritage

<p>Hosapete: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid a foundation stone for a state-of-the-art ‘Ranga Mandira’ in Hosapete on Friday. A long-pending demand of the artistes to showcase and promote the culture and history of Hampi, the Ranga Mandira will come up under the MPLAD’s grants.</p>.<p>A state-of-the-art auditorium will be constructed on a three-acre site near the Deputy Commissioner’s office at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore. The project will be executed by the Nirmiti Kendra. In addition, a park will be developed adjacent to the auditorium at a cost of ₹99 lakh under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of State Bank of India. The minister also inaugurated the park project.</p>.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches ‘Bharat Vann Yojana’ in Raichur.<p>The historic architectural heritage of Hampi and Vijayanagara will inspire the design of the building. The world-class cultural centre is expected to provide an excellent venue for classical music and dance performances, theatre productions, cultural festivals and other cultural activities, besides major government and private events.</p>.<p>The auditorium will have a seating capacity of 500 and 120 in the balcony, taking the total capacity to 620 seats. The facility will also house an art gallery, a library, a 48-seat mini theatre, nine residential rooms for artistes, two green rooms, rehearsal and training halls, a recording studio, a dubbing studio, and an office of the Department of Kannada and Culture. An open-air theatre with a seating capacity of 300 will also be developed as part of the project. Ranga Mandira chief architect Avin S Jain explained the specialities of the Ranga Mandira. MP E Tukaram, MLA H R Gaviyappa, DC Kavita S Mannikeri, ZP CEO Nongjai Mohammed Ali Akram Shah were present.</p>