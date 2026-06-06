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Homeindiakarnataka

Ranga Mandira to reflect Hampi’s grand heritage

A state-of-the-art auditorium will be constructed on a three-acre site near the Deputy Commissioner’s office at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:26 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 01:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahampi

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