Ranveer Singh moves Karnataka High Court to quash case over 'Kantara' mimicry, bench says no to urgent hearing

<p>Bengaluru: Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> has filed a petition before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> challenging the criminal cases registered against him for his mimicry of a character in Kannada movie 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. </p><p>The matter was mentioned before the bench presided over by Justice M Nagaprasanna requesting an urgent hearing. </p><p>The advocate representing the actor submitted that the actor was merely expressing admiration for Rishab Shetty's performance in the movie 'Kantara'. </p>.Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Rohit Shetty receive threat.<p>The advocate prayed for an urgent hearing stating that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/fir-filed-against-ranveer-singh-in-bengaluru-for-mimicking-sacred-spirit-worshipped-in-coastal-karnataka-3877920">Ranveer Singh has already received two notices</a> from the police. </p><p>The court, however, refused to hear the matter urgently and said the matter would be heard as and when it is listed. </p><p>The incident had happened during the promotion event of the movie ' Durandhar' at IFFI festival held in Goa. On stage, Ranveer allegedly mimicked actor Rishab Shetty as portrayed by the latter in the movie 'Kantara'. The High Grounds police registered the FIR based on a private complaint. </p>