Ranya Rao gold smuggling case | ED files chargesheet against Kannada actor, associates

According to the ED, the probe found that 127.28 kg of gold valued at Rs 102.55 crore was smuggled into India during March 2024-March 2025.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 16:00 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 16:00 IST
