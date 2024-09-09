Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna files fresh bail application in Karnataka High Court; matter to be heard on September 12

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of rape, has filed a fresh bail plea in the Karnataka High Court. The HC has posted the matter for September 12, reports ANI. According to reports, the high court is also likely to take up his anticipatory bail applications also on the same day.

The Karnataka police have charged former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna with raping a 47-year-old former house help and sexually harassing her married daughter. He is also accused of filming the act and destroying the evidence from his mobile phone.