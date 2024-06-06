Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna in police custody for 4 more days

Bengaluru: A local court in Bengaluru has extended former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s police custody in the Hassan sex abuse case by four days.
On Thursday, the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court remanded the suspended JD(S) leader in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until June 10.
Prajwal is accused of raping at least two women, including a former maid in her 60s, and sexually harassing another.
The SIT arrested Prajwal in the early hours of May 31 soon after he landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Munich, Germany. He was produced before a local court on the same day. The court remanded Prajwal in SIT’s custody until June 6.
Prajwal was taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on Wednesday. Earlier, he was taken to the hospital for a medical examination before the SIT took him into its custody on May 31.
Published 06 June 2024, 12:20 IST