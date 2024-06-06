Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna in police custody for 4 more days

Bengaluru: A local court in Bengaluru has extended former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s police custody in the Hassan sex abuse case by four days.

On Thursday, the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court remanded the suspended JD(S) leader in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until June 10.

Prajwal is accused of raping at least two women, including a former maid in her 60s, and sexually harassing another.