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Homeindiakarnataka

Rape of American woman: Kodagu homestay operator challenges arrest in Karnataka HC

The petitioner challenged his arrest and judicial custody for 14 days in a rape case based on the complaint by a 33-year-old American woman.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:49 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimerape

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