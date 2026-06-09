Rape of American woman: Kodagu homestay operator challenges arrest in Karnataka HC

<p>Bengaluru: The high court on Monday ordered notice to the Kutta police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru-woman-dies-of-suspected-suffocation-in-kodagu-homestay-4030945">Kodagu </a>in a petition filed by the principal operator of a homestay in the hilly district. </p>.<p>The petitioner challenged his arrest and judicial custody for 14 days in a rape case based on the complaint by a 33-year-old American woman. The court has directed the police to place the entire investigation papers by the next date of hearing. </p>.<p>The FIR was registered on April 18, 2026, under BNS sections 64 (1), 351 (2), 238 and 239, primarily for rape, destruction of evidence and intentionally not reporting a crime. The woman’s complaint stated that she was drugged, held captive and sexually assaulted at the homestay on April 12, 2026. However, the petitioner claimed that while the FIR alleges sexual offence against a housekeeper at the homestay, it contains no allegation against him.</p>.Kodagu homestay licence cancelled after alleged sexual assault of US tourist.<p>In addition, the offence of common intention under BNS Section 3 (5) was inserted in the remand application on April 19 when he was arrested, he added. The petitioner said while the complainant had identified the housekeeper as the offender, there is no allegation that he was also present. </p>.<p>“The contemporaneous content produced by the petitioner such as the WhatsApp chat with the prosecutrix (complainant) indicate that the petitioner was not present in the premises,” the petition said. </p>