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Rape on false promise of marriage: Karnataka High Court orders maintenance

The petitioner has challenged the crime registered for offences under BNS sections 64(2)(m) and 69 for repeated rape and having sexual intercourse on the false promise of marriage.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 01:33 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka High CourtKarnatak news

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