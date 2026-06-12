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Homeindiakarnataka

Rare award for bamboo farmers’ federation in Karnataka

The certification covers 6,671 small and marginal women farmers across 1,112.9 hectares spanning Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:07 IST
Karnataka Newsawardbamboo

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