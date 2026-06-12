Rare award for bamboo farmers’ federation in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Industree Foundation has become the first organisation in the country to secure Forest Stewardship Council Forest Management Certification for privately owned bamboo plantations managed by smallholder farmers.</p>.World's first bamboo based bio-ethanol plant in Assam to become fully operational in March.<p>Awarded by SCS Global Services, the certification covers 6,671 small and marginal women farmers across 1,112.9 hectares spanning Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru, many cultivating bamboo on fragmented, barren, and distributed plots.</p>.<p>The inclusive model is said to be the clincher for the award, which usually goes to large, consolidated forest estates. </p>