'Rates being fixed at CM's office itself': Karnataka BJP chief demands 'corrupt' Siddaramaiah's resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday accused the Congress government in the state of rampant corruption and failing in managing drought and the power crisis, and demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's resignation.

Alleging that crores of rupees recovered from contractors' during the recent I-T department searches, as commission money collected at the behest of the ruling Congress in Karnataka to fund the party for elections in five states, he urged an Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.