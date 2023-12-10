Rathod rebuts Priyank’s charges, sees minister-cop nexus

Rebutting the charges by the superintendent of police against him that he had been portraying the accident as an attack, BJP leader Manikanth Rathod alleged that he’s being continuously harassed by the police officials due to the pressure from district minister Priyank Kharge.
Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he alleged that the minister and police were involved in the attack on him and that they are trying to hush it up.
“I was attacked by the miscreants at 2.30 am on November 19 and I was admitted to the private hospital in Kalaburagi immediately. But, my car met with an accident the next day. Let the minister order a CID or CBI probe to ascertain if the injury was due to the accident,” he said.
High drama unfolded when Manikanth Rathod was leaving after the press conference at the Zilla Panchayat office. A few supporters of Priyank Kharge tried to lay siege to Rathod’s car when he was leaving from the venue.
Kharge’s supporters raised slogans against the BJP leader, accusing him of levelling baseless charges against the minister.
Several police personnel deployed at the venue had a tough time in preventing the supporters of the minister from laying siege to Rathod.