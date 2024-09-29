'Rave party' busted at KRS backwaters: Yelawala police detains 50 people

Mysuru: The Yelawala Police detained as many as 50 people at an alleged rave party hosted at private property near Meenakshipura at the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) in Mysuru district on Saturday.

The arrested group also consisted eight women. According to police, they found cigarettes' and liquor during the raid. However, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have have not found any drugs.

The FSL team have drawn the blood samples of the participants, and the reports are awaited.

It was also found that the private property had taken permission for the party following which police is initiating action against the property owner and the organisers.