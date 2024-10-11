C T Ravi bats for internal reservation for Muslims

<p>Chitradurga, DHNS: There are 48 sub-castes in Muslim community and many of them are poor and marginalised. Hence, the government should provide internal reservation for Muslims based on their socio-economic and educational status and thereby ensure social justice, BJP MLC C T Ravi said.</p>.<p>“There are many poor in Muslims and OBCs. The state government should study the socio-economic and educational status and provide internal reservation to the needy,” Ravi told reporters.</p>.Congress 'anti-Kannada', says BJP's C T Ravi on Karnataka govt 'mandating Urdu for Anganwadi teachers'.<p>“The BJP is wrongly being projected as anti-Dalits and anti-reservation. But the fact is India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservation. PM Modi had recently released a letter written by Nehru expressing his view about reservation. Modi citing Nehru’s letter said, ‘the first PM disliked any kind of reservation, more so in jobs’.” he said and added that it was the BJP which enhanced the quantum of reservation for SC/STs.</p>