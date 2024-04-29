Ravi Varma’s ‘hitherto unseen’ portrait of his granddaughter on display in Bengaluru on April 29-30

Bengaluru: If you trace the story of ‘hitherto unseen’ portrait of Raja Ravi Varma, possibly India’s most known artist, it will lead you to one of Bengaluru’s posh neighbourhoods— 7 Richmond Road to be exact, and the recluse rani who spent her last days happy and content there.

The portrait features a three-year-old toddler staring defiantly back at the artist, her grandfather, as if aware of what life has in store for her already.

Baby Pooradam Thirunal Sethu Lakshmi Bayi was painted by Varma in 1898, a mere three years before she was chosen as the senior rani of Kingdom of Travancore.

Padmanaba Sevini Vanchi Dharma Vardhini Raja Rajeshwari Rani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi Sahiba would go on to rule for eight years, between 1924 and 1931, leaving a legacy of social reforms way ahead of times. Among her many accomplishments, her role in the abolishment of devadasi system in Kerala and the opening of the roads of Travancore as well as the doors of famous Vaikom temple to people from lower castes are worth mentioning.

“The one who was celebrated as living goddess by her subjects died as Sethu Lakshmi Bayi in Bengaluru, cremated at the electric crematorium at Wilson Gardens, never really knowing how popular she was. The palatial bungalow in Richmond Road that she chose to retire into, was nothing compared to the luxuries that she was used to,” said Manu S Pillai, whose debut book, The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore, recounts the life of the iconic woman of 20th century India.