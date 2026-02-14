<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been directed to implement safety measures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in three parts, two of them before the IPL season begins.</p>.<p>“The first part has to be implemented immediately, the second is time-bound but has to be finished before the matches start, and the third is infrastructural, which will take time,” he told reporters.</p>.<p>The state government had formed a committee chaired by M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA, to oversee the implementation of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission report.</p>.<p>The Cunha commission had investigated the June 4, 2025, stampede outside the stadium that killed 11.</p>.<p>Parameshwara stated that while the government has given “in-principle approval” for hosting IPL matches at the stadium, safety remains paramount. </p>.<p>“In the last 50 years, no such incident had occurred, especially during matches. This [stampede] occurred during the celebrations. We will also deliberate whether to allow celebrations going forward,” he added. </p>.<p>He assured of deploying adequate police personnel at the stadium. </p>.<p>Following deliberations, the KSCA assured the Maheshwar Rao committee that “all recommendations will be implemented in a phase-wise manner”. </p>.<p>“The timelines given by them will be adhered to scrupulously. All critical crowd safety interventions pertaining to Phase 1, which are essential for IPL-2026, will be completed before the commencement, i.e. 26.03.2026,” as per the committee report. </p>.<p>The committee had made 15 general observations and recommendations. </p>.<p>“The entire layout of the stadium area should be re-evaluated from the ground up, rather than making incremental adjustments. This approach will ensure the creation of a comprehensive master plan and the best use of space by relocating most ground structures, such as generator rooms, horticulture rooms, scrap storage areas, watch towers, and others, to maximise open ground space around the stadium. Adequate circumferential space shall be ensured for public movement,” it stated. </p>.<p>“Temporary structures around the stadium must not be erected without prior permission from the concerned authority and clearance from the police and fire departments. Safety advisories should go beyond public safety and form part of a comprehensive master plan that aligns with the guidelines of all relevant departments, including fire and emergency services, police, and PWD departments.” </p>.<p>The committee further recommended that all gates and entries into the campus “will be renamed, renumbered, and standardised to prevent confusion for the public, and separate emergency exit routes, constructed with fire-resistant materials, will be designated”. </p>.<p>It also recommended a comprehensive e-ticketing and e-pass system for all passes, including VVIP and corporate passes, to eliminate the need for physical passes. Standalone scanning machines are to be used to ensure operation without network dependency, especially during match days when network congestion may occur. This shall avoid internet-based delays, it said. </p>.<p>Further, the width of all entry and exit points shall be at least six metres. All grass-holding areas shall be covered with non-slip mats on match days and all existing watch towers shall be redesigned as single-pole structures with minimal ground footprint, incorporating adequate standing space for personnel on the tower platform. Medical triage facilities and additional ambulances will be set up in at least eight holding areas, as per the recommendations. </p>.<p>“Adequate large cloakrooms and baggage lockers must be provided at these zones. The KSCA should install enough baggage scanners and door frame metal detectors to ensure thorough screening. This equipment may be kept permanently in the KSCA’s stock for immediate availability. The KSCA shall also ensure protection and preservation of all trees during the proposed civil works. An MoU may be explored with the BMRCL to use the BRV Grounds for parking during match days. Adequately verified volunteers and security personnel shall be deployed at all gates, baggage scanners, and within stands to ensure safety and protection. These volunteers should be sourced from designated agencies and be properly trained for emergencies.”</p>