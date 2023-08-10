RDPR minister directs officials to rectify glitches in e-Swathu portal

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday directed the officials to rectify technical glitches in 'e-Swathu' portal launched to simplify the process to extract information about the ownership of properties in rural areas.

The e-Swathu is a centralised digital portal that helps state residents to obtain details about properties in rural areas. This portal also provides access to Form 9 (A-Khata) and Form 11 (Non-Agriculture land details), which are essential when registering a new property. It also enables people to pay their property tax on click of a button beside helping them to update property information during property inheritance, ownership transfer etc.