RDPR minister directs officials to rectify glitches in e-Swathu portal

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday directed the officials to rectify technical glitches in 'e-Swathu' portal launched to simplify the process to extract information about the ownership of properties in rural areas.
The e-Swathu is a centralised digital portal that helps state residents to obtain details about properties in rural areas. This portal also provides access to Form 9 (A-Khata) and Form 11 (Non-Agriculture land details), which are essential when registering a new property. It also enables people to pay their property tax on click of a button beside helping them to update property information during property inheritance, ownership transfer etc.
After the meeting with officials concerned, Kharge in a statement said that people in rural areas have been facing problems in getting documents related to their properties. "The portal has been in operation since 2013 but still people are facing difficulties, which needs to be solved at the earliest," he directed.
The minister added that more than 40 lakh students in rural areas have already registered to access the digital library facility which was launched to help them in preparing for the competitive examination. "Apart from this, the state has also introduced a beacon library initiative to enable physically challenged students to access the library facility," he said and added that more than 500 beacon libraries are functioning and necessary steps would be taken to increase these numbers to 735.