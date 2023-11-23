Re-exam for recruitment of 545 PSIs in B'luru on Dec 23

Following the recent judgement by the High Court asking to conduct a re-examination by engaging an independent agency, the government has handed over the responsibility to the KEA. It can be recalled that the written examination was conducted to fill 545 posts of PSIs, for which the notification was issued in January 2021 and after physical tests, 54,103 candidates were allowed to appear for written exams, which were held in 92 centres across the state on October 3, 2021.