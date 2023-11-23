Re-exam for recruitment of 545 PSIs in B'luru on Dec 23

Bengaluru: The re-examination for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors is scheduled to be held on December 23 and the examination will be held only in Bengaluru centre.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which was given the responsibility to conduct the exams has issued a calendar, and said, the re-examination will be held only at the centres located in Bengaluru. As stated in the communication released by the KEA, those who were eligible to attend the 545 PSI posts recruitment exams in the past, will be eligible to appear for the re-examination.
Following the recent judgement by the High Court asking to conduct a re-examination by engaging an independent agency, the government has handed over the responsibility to the KEA. It can be recalled that the written examination was conducted to fill 545 posts of PSIs, for which the notification was issued in January 2021 and after physical tests, 54,103 candidates were allowed to appear for written exams, which were held in 92 centres across the state on October 3, 2021.
However, some candidates complained about malpractices and exchange of money, following which First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered. The government, based on a report of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on April 29, 2022, ordered re-exams and several candidates and police personnel were also arrested.
As the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal refused to interfere with the government’s decision to hold re-examinations, the candidates moved the High Court.