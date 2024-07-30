Ready for talks with Tamil Nadu on Mekadatu: CM Siddaramaiah

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his

deputy D K Shivakumar and some of his other Cabinet colleagues, offered ‘bagina’ to River Cauvery at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district.It has been a custom for the chief minister to offer ‘bagina’ to the river when the KRS dam fills to its maximum capacity, ever since 1979, when D Devaraj Urs was the chief minister.