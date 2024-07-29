Ready to discuss Mekedatu project with Tamil Nadu, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government is ready to discuss implementation of Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, with Tamil Nadu but the neighbouring state was not coming forward despite it not "causing any problem to them".

If the Centre gives necessary permissions, the State is ready to implement the project, he told reporters.

Siddaramaiah along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, several Ministers and officials today offered 'bagina' (traditional thanksgiving) to river Cauvery at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district.